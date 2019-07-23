Janelle Monáe will star in the second season of the Amazon original series Homecoming, taking over the lead role on the series from Julia Roberts. An adequate trade-off, to be honest! The show, which is executive produced by the creators behind Mr. Robot, debuted last fall and was notably Roberts’ first foray into a television (well, internet television!) leading role.

Variety describes Monáe’s character as “a tenacious woman who finds herself floating in a canoe, with no memory of how she got there or who she is.”

Monáe has a couple of film roles on the way: She’s in the upcoming Harriet Tubman biopic Harriet, which recently got its first trailer (you can watch it below), she voices Peg the Pekingese in the live-action adaptation of The Lady And The Tramp, and she has a part in the Gloria Steinem biopic The Glorias: A Life On The Road.