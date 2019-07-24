DJ Shadow – “Rocket Fuel” (Feat. De La Soul)

DJ Shadow is back. It’s been more than two years since the producer’s last release, The Mountain Has Fallen EP, which was a companion piece to his last full-length, 2016’s The Mountain Will Fall. He has a new album on the way with details to follow. For now, we’re hearing the first track from it.

Similar to his last album’s lead single with Run The Jewels, “Nobody Speak,” Shadow is once again teaming up with a prolific hip-hop group for his newest song, “Rocket Fuel.” De La Soul features on this one with enthusiasm to spare. The trio trade verses pretty seamlessly over Shadow’s trademark scratches, punctuated by some nice brass and underlying vocal rhythms.

Here’s what Shadow has to say about “Rocket Fuel”:

It’s been awhile since my last album The Mountain Will Fall, and the corresponding tour…and since the tour ended, I’ve been mostly silent. This is because I’ve been focused and working on a ton of music. I usually try to avoid hyperbole, and I’m not super-comfortable hyping up my own stuff, but things are about to get pretty exciting. My heroes De La Soul were kind enough to join me on the debut single, “Rocket Fuel,” and the collab encapsulates so much of what I love about hip-hop…energy, beats, and fun.

“Rocket Fuel” is out now on Mass Appeal.