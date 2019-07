YBN Cordae is releasing his debut album, The Lost Boy, at the end of the week. So far, we’ve heard “Have Mercy” and the Chance The Rapper-featuring “Bad Idea” from it, and today he’s sharing one last single before the whole thing comes out in full in a few days. “RNP” has a guest feature from Anderson .Paak and was produced by J. Cole.

Cordae’s new album, The Lost Boy, also boasts features from Ty Dolla $ign, Pusha T, Meek Mill, and Arin Ray.

Listen to “RNP” below.

The Lost Boy is out 7/26.