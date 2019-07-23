Taylor Swift – “The Archer”

Taylor Swift has released a new song from her new album, Lover, which is out a month from today. “The Archer” is the third track we’re hearing from it, following “ME!” and “You Need To Calm Down,” but in an Instagram Live video announcing the song, she made sure to mention that it’s not a proper single, rather a different side of the album she wanted to share.

It was produced by Jack Antonoff, who she said worked on a “vast” amount of the upcoming Lover and has collaborated with Swift on her past two albums. Swift has also announced that deluxe versions of Lover will come with 120 pages from her personal diaries. “It’s everything from being 13 and coming home from a bad day at school to Grammy night to processing my life changing as a teenager,” she said in a statement.

Listen to “The Archer” below.

“The Archer” is out now. In other Taylor Swift, news, today it was announced she earned 10 MTV Video Music Award nominations, a tie with Ariana Grande for the most nods this year.