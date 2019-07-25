Lil Nas X – “Seoul Town Road (Old Town Road Remix)” (Feat. RM Of BTS)

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X’s viral hit-turned-cultural juggernaut, just tied the record for most weeks atop Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart. The song has spent 16 weeks at #1, matching the tenure of two other songs, Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” and Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito.” According to Billboard, a record-breaking 17th week seems likely, but Lil Nas X is taking no chances.

For all but the first week of its reign, the original “Old Town Road” has been supplanted by a remix that pairs Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus. Many of us consider that the definitive version of the song. Two weeks ago, after Billie Eilish added Justin Bieber to her #2 hit “Bad Guy” in an apparent attempt to seize #1, Lil Nas X released a second remix that splices the original Cyrus feature with new verses from Young Thug and Mason Ramsey. On social media he’s been teasing further remixes, lobbying the likes of Dolly Parton and Mariah Carey to hop on “Old Town Road.” And today, despite the lack of apparent challengers to the throne, he has released his latest version of the song, not featuring Carey or Parton but a member of the world’s biggest boy band.

RM, from the superstar K-pop group BTS, joins Lil Nas X for the cleverly rechristened “Seoul Town Road.” Cyrus is not featured on this one, and like the original “Old Town Road,” it lasts less than two minutes. It’s the first of these remixes to feel extraneous, but given the BTS’ notorious streaming prowess, it’ll probably be enough to power “Old Town Road” to at least one more week at #1, if not several.

Listen below.