The beleaguered Woodstock 50 festival is relocating to Merriweather Post Pavilion in Maryland after being denied permits in upstate New York. The New York Times and Bloomberg report that organizers have been in talks to move the festival, which is scheduled to take place in just a few weeks (8/16-18), and that a relocation to an established location will alleviate concerns about concessions, parking, and more. MPP would be able to accommodate 32,000 people, a much lower number that the 65,000 proposed in the most recent permits filed by the festival when applying for a spot upstate.

“When we heard that there was an opportunity to save this festival and bring a piece of American history to our community this summer, we jumped at the chance,” a Maryland county official wrote in a note that was obtained by Bloomberg. “Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia is a jewel of Howard County and one of the top music venues in the nation. It felt like such a natural fit to host a historic festival on our storied stage.”

Organizers are apparently currently having conversations with the artists that are scheduled to perform, though they might face some pushback because the venue has a smaller capacity and is so far away from the original proposed location. “There are a series of questions that need to be answered and then it will be each client’s decision as to whether they want to play,” an anonymous insider told Variety.

It’s unclear what will happen with a previously announced show at Merriweather: The Smashing Pumpkins and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds show is scheduled for 8/17.

The event is reportedly now being presented as a charity fundraiser with ticket sales going toward various organizations. Bloomberg says that organizers are looking to charge $129 to $595 for a one-day pass to the event.

Tickets for Woodstock 50 have not gone on sale yet.