Let’s Eat Grandma, the UK pop duo behind last year’s Album Of The Week-worthy I’m All Ears, have shared three new tracks today that they wrote last year as the soundtrack for Dark Continents: Semiramis, an art installation by Tai Shani that was recently nominated for the prestigious Turner Prize.

The three songs — “Overflow,” “Glittering,” and “Salt Lakes” — are all futuristic-sounding instrumentals. Check them out below.