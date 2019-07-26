Lizzo – “Tempo” (Feat. Missy Elliott) Video

Lizzo has just shared a music video for “Tempo,” the Missy Elliott-featuring track off Cuz I Love You, her new album that came out a few months back. It’s set at a food establishment dubbed Lizzo’s, and the pop singer dances outside in sparkly blue two-piece, cape, and red cowboy hat. Lizzo TikToks her way through the vid, surrounded by dancers and bouncing cars. Missy Elliott pops out of a car hood to deliver her verse.

In some other Lizzo news, her older single “Truth Hurts” has been enjoying an extended run on the Hot 100 — it just rebounded to its #6 peak spot. Despite coming out in 2017, it’s included on Cuz I Love You which, per Billboard, means it’s eligible for a nomination for the Grammy for Record Of The Year, and they’re saying that it’s currently looking like a frontrunner in the race.

Check out the video for “Tempo” below.