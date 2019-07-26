Cartalk is a Los Angeles band band fronted by Chuck Moore. They have a couple introductory instrumentals on their Bandcamp, but “Noonday Devil” seems to be the first proper track they’re leading off with, and it was produced by Illuminati Hotties’ Sarah Tudzin.

Named after a demon that’s meant to instill apathy and boredom in its victims, Moore turns that idea into a long pause, the rootsy inflection of their voice weighed down by the rote motions of life: “It’s a sentence break/ Comma between patterns/ Oh, the love we made/ I’ve got a noonday devil.” Listen to it below.

<a href="http://cartalk.bandcamp.com/track/noonday-devil-2" target="_blank">Noonday Devil by Cartalk</a>

“Noonday Devil” is out now.