“Baby Shark” Is A Cereal Now

The infectiously viral children’s song “Baby Shark” become a Top 40 hit at the beginning of the year, and it’s only continued to grow in popularity since then. There’s a “Baby Shark” TV show in the works; “Baby Shark” is going on tour in the fall; and now there’s a “Baby Shark” cereal.

The new “Baby Shark” cereal from Kellogg’s is made up of “berry fin-tastic” flavored rings and marshmallows. It’ll be available exclusively at Sam’s Club starting 8/17 — $5.98 for a two-pack — and it’ll hit select Walmart stores in single-pack form in late September. Doo doo doo doo.

Looks like Offset has a new cereal to stock up on.