The Bird And The Bee are releasing a Van Halen tribute album tomorrow. The duo, made up of Inara George and pop super-producer Greg Kurstin, gave Hall & Oates the tribute album treatment back in 2010, and they’re continuing the trend almost a decade down the line with their tribute to the hard rockers.

Last night, they went on The Late Late Show With James Corden to promote Interpreting the Masters: A Tribute To Van Halen, and they brought along a special friend in the form of Dave Grohl. Both the Bird and the Bee have some history with the Foo Fighters: Kurstin produced their last album, Concrete And Gold, and George sang backing vocals on “Dirty Water.”

Grohl played drums with the group on Van Halen’s “Ain’t Talkin’ Bout Love.” Check it out below.

Interpreting The Masters: A Tribute to Van Halen is out 8/2 on No Expectations / Release Me Records.