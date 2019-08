Philly punks Dark Thoughts released their self-titled debut album back in 2016. We named their sophomore LP At Work Album Of The Week when it came out last year. Now, we hear a new single from the DIY heroes. Clocking in a just under a minute and a half, “Do You Dream?” is hard and fast, but loose and fun. It’s no wonder they count the Ramones as a key influence. “Do you dream of me like I dream of you,” frontman Jim Shomo blurts over crashing drums and melodic guitars. Listen to “Do You Dream?” below.

Do You Dream? (Single Version) by DARK THOUGHTS

“Do You Dream?” is out now.