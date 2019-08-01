Dark Thoughts – “Do You Dream?”

Philly punks Dark Thoughts released their self-titled debut album back in 2016. We named their sophomore LP At Work Album Of The Week when it came out last year. Now, we hear a new single from the DIY heroes. Clocking in a just under a minute and a half, “Do You Dream?” is hard and fast, but loose and fun. It’s no wonder they count the Ramones as a key influence. “Do you dream of me like I dream of you,” frontman Jim Shomo blurts over crashing drums and melodic guitars. Listen to “Do You Dream?” below.

<a href="http://dark-thoughts.bandcamp.com/track/do-you-dream-single-version" target="_blank">Do You Dream? (Single Version) by DARK THOUGHTS</a>

“Do You Dream?” is out now.