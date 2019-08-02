The New Pornographers – “Falling Down The Stairs Of Your Smile”

It’s been almost 20 years since the New Pornographers released their instant-classic debut album Mass Romantic, and they’re still going strong. Carl Newman’s band is back today with the lead single from a new LP out this fall, their first since 2017’s Whiteout Conditions. Both album and song boast evocative titles: The former is called In The Morse Code Of Brake Lights, the latter “Falling Down The Stairs Of Your Love.”

If you’ve ever been a fan of Newman’s articulate candy-coated power-pop, the new song will definitely scratch your itch. It’s got a subtly infectious groove and hooks to spare, and yes, that does sound like Ms. Neko Case on the chorus. The lyrics are pure Newman, though: “Yeah there’s room at the top, pretty cheap for the view/ But the vertigo drop put the skyline askew/ Made me trip on the step, then I flew for awhile/ Falling down the stairs of your smile.” Yeah, I can definitely imagine those words coming from the guy who wrote songs called “Stacked Crooked” and “Sing Me Spanish Techno” and, oh yeah, “Falling Through Your Clothes.”

TL;DR this is a very good New Pornographers song and you should listen immediately.

TRACKLIST:

01 “You’ll Need A Backseat Driver”

02 “The Surprise Knock”

03 “Falling Down the Stairs Of Your Smile”

04 “Colossus Of Rhodes”

05 “Higher Beams”

06 “Dreamlike And On The Rush”

07 “You Won’t Need Those Where You’re Going”

08 “Need Some Giants”

09 “Opening Ceremony”

10 “One Kind Of Solomon”

11 “Leather On The Seat”

In The Morse Code Of Brake Lights is out 9/27 via Concord Music Group. Pre-order it here.