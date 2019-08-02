Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, Bryce Dessner & Eighth Blackbird – “One With The Birds”

At the end of the month, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy is releasing When We Are Inhuman, a collaborative album with Bryce Dessner and the contemporary classical ensemble Eighth Blackbird. Along with new versions of Will Oldham’s songs, the LP includes a live performance of Julius Eastman’s “Stay On It” and movements from Dessner’s Murder Ballades series. We’ve already heard one track, “Beast For Thee,” and now they’ve shared another, a new take on “One With The Birds.”

Arranged by Eighth Blackbird pianist Lisa Kaplan, the new version “is very different from the original,” she says. “We used the birdcalls of all the different birds named in the song, and the extended piano intro was inspired by my friend Thomas Bartlett whom I had seen perform with the Gloaming just before making this arrangement.” Listen and compare it to the original below.

When We Are Inhuman is out 8/30 on 37d03d/Secretly Canadian. Pre-order it here.