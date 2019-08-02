Ariana Grande Will Appear In New Season Of Jim Carrey Series Kidding

Ariana Grande will appear in the upcoming second season of Kidding, the Associated Press reports. The Showtime series stars Jim Carrey as Mr. Pickles, a beloved children’s TV host with a difficult family life offscreen; it returns 11/3.
Grande sings with Mr. Pickles on the show, and on Friday, Carrey joked to a gathering of TV critics that he’s sure she was nervous to sing with him. In a post on Instagram, Grande called it “the most special experience of my life,” adding that she has “idolized and adored” Carrey since she was a child.
Grande started out as an actress, appearing in the Broadway musical 13 and two Nickelodeon shows. In 2016, she played Penny Pingleton in Hairspray Live! on NBC.
there aren’t words. ☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️i’ve been staring at my screen and no words do this moment justice. thankful for the most special experience of my life. nothing is crazier than getting to work with and spend time with someone whom you’ve idolized and adored since before you could speak. actually, what’s even crazier is discovering that person to be more special and warm and generous in person than you ever could’ve imagined. i get to make a tiny appearance on the hilarious and deeply moving show Kidding next season. this was a DREAM of an experience. thank you thank you thank you Jim and thank you Dave for having me. i have so much more to say but words actually can’t …. cover it.
Thank you @ArianaGrande for visiting our weird little "Kidding" world. What a lovely and buoyant experience it was to have you there. You picked up the magic fairy wings and wore them well.
