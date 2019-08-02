Ariana Grande Will Appear In New Season Of Jim Carrey Series Kidding

Ariana Grande will appear in the upcoming second season of Kidding, the Associated Press reports. The Showtime series stars Jim Carrey as Mr. Pickles, a beloved children’s TV host with a difficult family life offscreen; it returns 11/3.

Grande sings with Mr. Pickles on the show, and on Friday, Carrey joked to a gathering of TV critics that he’s sure she was nervous to sing with him. In a post on Instagram, Grande called it “the most special experience of my life,” adding that she has “idolized and adored” Carrey since she was a child.

Grande started out as an actress, appearing in the Broadway musical 13 and two Nickelodeon shows. In 2016, she played Penny Pingleton in Hairspray Live! on NBC.