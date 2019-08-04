Last year, the music supervision group Snake Accident recruited TV On The Radio to record a cover of the Carpenters’ ’70s hit “We’ve Only Just Begun” for an asset management commercial. But before they settled on that rendition, Snake Accident tested out Carpenters covers from the likes of Ariel Pink and Bonnie “Prince” Billy. They just released Ariel Pink’s unused version, following Bonnie’s, which was shared a few months ago.

Snake Accident will release several more rejected covers in the coming months. Until then, listen to Ariel Pink, Bonnie “Prince” Billy, and TV On The Radio cover the Carpenters below.