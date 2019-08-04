Rihanna To Trump: “You Spelt ‘Terrorism’ Wrong”

20 people were killed yesterday in a shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. This morning, nine people were killed by a separate gunman at a bar in Dayton, Ohio. Rihanna took president Donald Trump to task today after he shared a tweet in response to the attacks.

“Today’s shooting in El Paso, Texas, was not only tragic, it was an act of cowardice,” Trump tweeted. “I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today’s hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people.”

“Um… Donald, you spelt ‘terrorism’ wrong! Your country had 2 terrorist attacks back to back, hours apart leaving almost 30 innocent people dead,” Rihanna wrote. “This, just days after yet another terrorist attack in California, where a terrorist was able to LEGALLY purchase an assault rifle (AK-47) in Vegas, then drive hours to a food festival in Cali leaving 6 more people dead including a young infant baby boy!”

