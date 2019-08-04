Rihanna To Trump: “You Spelt ‘Terrorism’ Wrong”

20 people were killed yesterday in a shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. This morning, nine people were killed by a separate gunman at a bar in Dayton, Ohio. Rihanna took president Donald Trump to task today after he shared a tweet in response to the attacks.
“Today’s shooting in El Paso, Texas, was not only tragic, it was an act of cowardice,” Trump tweeted. “I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today’s hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people.”
Read her full statement below.
Um… Donald, you spelt “terrorism” wrong! Your country had 2 terrorist attacks back to back, hours apart leaving almost 30 innocent people dead. This, just days after yet another terrorist attack in California, where a terrorist was able to LEGALLY purchase an assault rifle (AK-47) in Vegas, then drive hours to a food festival in Cali leaving 6 more people dead including a young infant baby boy!
Imagine a world where it’s easier to get an AK-47 than a VISA!
Imagine a world where they build a wall to keep terrorists IN AMERICA!!! My prayers and deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all the victims and the communities affected and traumatized, from Texas, California, and Ohio! I’m so sorry for your loss! Nobody deserves to die like this! NOBODY!