The Strokes Announce New Year’s Eve Show At Brooklyn’s Barclays Center

The Strokes were supposed to headline New York’s perennially weather-deterred Governors Ball festival this past June, a grand hometown return following the LA club show where they reemerged to cover Erasure and debut a new song. Instead, their festival-closing Gov Ball set was rained out. It looks like NYC-area fans will have another opportunity to see the Strokes in their native environment, though — albeit across the river from their old Lower East Side stomping grounds.

As Brooklyn Vegan points out, the band has announced a headlining show on New Year’s Eve at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Furthermore, Gov Ball ticket-holders will have first access to tickets in a presale starting Tuesday, 8/6 at 10AM EDT. For everyone else, they go on sale here this Friday, 8/9 at 10AM EDT. As they put it in an Instagram caption, “People wanted us to play a show in NY. So we thought o.k.”

It seems likely there will be more new Strokes music by then. The band haven’t been playing new songs in their summer festival dates, including this past Thursday at Lollapalooza. But their booking agent Marsha Vlasic recently told Music Business Worldwide, “The Strokes are coming with new music — we had a heartbreak in New York when they were headlining Governors Ball, the weather destroyed our show and we never played, but having them back on the live music scene is exciting.”

As a guy who once obsessed over the Strokes, I agree: The thought of seeing them live again is exciting, especially the thought of seeing them live in New York on New Year’s Eve. But it’s also kind of awkward to see Julian Casablancas back in action with this band when he seems to much more excited about the Voidz — especially considering his last Voidz album seemed to be an embittered condemnation of the entire Strokes operation. But hey, I am not about to turn down any chance to get in my feelings watching “Hard To Explain” live, so bring on the new Strokes era, baby!

TOUR DATES:

08/31 – Stradbally, Ireland @ Electric Picnic

09/27 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Music Festival

11/16 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital Festival

11/23 – Lima, Peru @ Vivo X El Rock

12/31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center