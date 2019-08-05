Gold Panda – “Transactional Relationship” Video

It’s been a bit since Gold Panda has released new music — his last full-length, Good Luck And Do Your Best, came out in 2016 — but the British producer, born Derwin Schlecker, put out a new album earlier this year under a fresh alter-ego known as DJ Jenifa, and today he’s sharing a new Gold Panda track proper, “Transactional Relationship.”

The track samples “Sever,” a song from Irish musician Hilary Woods’ 2018 album Colt. “I made the track at home. I had a track nearly done and I’d bought the Hilary Woods LP after seeing her support Low at the Barbican and decided to give it a play during a tea break,” Gold Panda explains in a statement. “There were bits that went really well with what I’d made so I decided to chop parts up in my mpc and layered them over my track, thus ruining Hilary’s song for evermore. I did a sort of ‘live take’ and that was it.”

The song’s music video takes place at a dry cleaners. Watch and listen below.

“Transactional Relationship” is out now via City Slang.