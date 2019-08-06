Sitcom – “dust 2 DUST”

Jake Lazovick’s Sitcom project has taken quite a few curious turns over the years. His most recent full-length, 2018’s Be The One You Love, was his most out-there yet. It found the Philadelphia musician experimenting with warped beats and stumbling flows, and he continues further down that path on his new single “dust 2 DUST.”

It’s funky and waterlogged, sounding like an eminently cool deep cut you’d dig out of a crate in some long-forgotten record shop. It’s about feeling insignificant and melting into particles in the presence of another. “I’m just the dust of a crumb/ I feel nothing, I am numb,” Lazovick sings on it. Listen below.

“dust 2 DUST” is out now. Sitcom have two shows coming up later this week: On 8/8 they’ll play Comet Ping Pong in DC and on 8/10 they’ll be at Johnny Brenda’s in Philly.