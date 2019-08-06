Hear 2 New Big Thief Songs From Surprise 7″ Fans Received In The Mail

About a week ago, fans who purchased Big Thief’s spectral, spectacular U.F.O.F. — which soared to precipitous heights on our list of 2019’s best albums so far — began receiving unmarked 7″ records in the mail. Various Reddit threads and a Discogs post documented the mysterious record, but at this point no one (except, presumably, Adrianne Lenker and her bandmates) knows the names of the new songs.

Hopefully we’ll learn the titles someday, but more importantly, we can hear those songs now. Vinyl rips of both tracks from the unidentified spinning object have made their way to YouTube. The second one has been performed live, while the first is entirely new. Both are as beautiful as you’d expect from a band operating at Big Thief’s current capacity (no pun intended).

Listen below.

U.F.O.F. is out now on 4AD.