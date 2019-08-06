Jason Isbell Tweet Inspires Feral Hogs Meme

CREDIT: Michele Tantussi/Getty Images

If you have looked at Twitter at any point since yesterday afternoon, you have almost certainly come across the phrase “feral hogs,” which spent a good chunk of the past 24 hours trending. “Feral hogs” became one of those running pile-on memes where everyone had to get their jokes off even if they didn’t know what everyone else was talking about. But as it turns out, the whole “feral hogs” saga is a strange but good example of the way the internet turns trauma into comedy. And it all started out with a Jason Isbell tweet.

As one of many people who spent the past few days reeling from the news of recent gun massacres in El Paso and Dayton, Isbell tweeted on Sunday about assault weapons: “If you’re on here arguing the definition of ‘assault weapon’ today you are part of the problem. You know what an assault weapon is, and you know you don’t need one.”

However, one Isbell fan, an Arkansas gentleman by the name of William McNabb, responded by asking how else he was supposed to deal with the problem of “the 30-50 feral hogs that run into my yard within 3-5 mins while my small kids play.”

This response was both arcane and specific enough that Twitter had a field day with it. Isbell himself was among the first to respond, and his line about the feral hogs is hard to top.

But people still tried.

There are so many tweets like those; check Know Your Meme for more.

For his part, Arkansas Twitter user William McNabb has spent the past day insisting that yes, feral hogs are a problem, one that he’s dealt with multiple times, he’s not kidding, etc.

So really, the best part of this entire story is this exchange:

He’s serious.

