Ariel Pink – “Stray Here With You” & “So Glad” (2019 Rework) 

Mexican Summer is launching an extensive reissue series called Ariel Archives focusing on the material that Ariel Pink has recorded. The first installment will include reissues of two Ariel Pink’s Haunted Graffiti albums, 1999’s Underground and 2002’s Loverboy, and a compilation of outtakes and non-album tracks called Odditties Sodomies Vol. 2.

To coincide with the announcement, Pink is releasing a video for unreleased single “Stray Here With You,” a reworked version of Loverboy’s “So Glad,” and a segment of a longer film called Dedicated To Boris Karloff that was directed by Salvador Cresta.

The Ariel Archives series will continue into 2020. Check out all three of the above below.

The first installment of Ariel Archives material will be out on 10/25 via Mexican Summer. More details can be found here.