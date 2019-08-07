Chastity Belt – “Elena”

Seattle mainstays Chastity Belt recently declared their return from a short hiatus with the announcement of a self-titled album co-produced by Jay Som’s Melina Duterte. The follow up to 2017’s I Used To Spend So Much Time Alone is due out in September via Hardly Art. In early July, we got a preview of what was to come on the new record with “Ann’s Jam,” which was shared with a video.

Today, the four-piece is back with another new track plus tour dates with Strange Ranger and GANG. The second single from the group’s fourth album is called “Elena,” which was titularly inspired by enigmatic Italian novelist Elena Ferrante. Swirling riffs encapsulate the luscious space created by the directional panning of Lydia Lund and Julia Shapiro’s vocals.

The Pacific Northwest flavoring is especially legible here. There’s something about the cadence of the intertwining guitar work that is totally reminiscent of Corin Tucker’s Sleater-Kinney offshoot, Cadallaca. It’s conversational, while also underscoring some anxiety between the harmonies and throbbing bass-line. Here’s what Chastity Belt bassist Annie Truscott had to say about the track in a press release:

Over the past year, we all read and loved Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan novels. We individually related to the ways in which the main character’s sense of self is inextricably linked to her desire for love and validation both from lovers and friends. The overlapping voices on top of the whimsical wave-like instrumentals captures the universal feeling of having a conversation with yourself about yourself.

Check out “Elena” below.

TOUR DATES:

09/28 – Vienna, AT @ Waves Vienna Festival

09/29 – Munchen, DE [email protected] *

10/01 – Milan, IT @ Serraglio *

10/02 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F *

10/04 – Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur *

10/05 – Jena, DE @ Trafo *

10/06 – Berlin, DE @ Franzz Club *

10/07 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow *

10/08 – Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn *

10/09 – Utrecht, NL @ Ekko *

10/11 – Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere *

10/12 – Antwerp, BE @ Kavka *

10/13 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla Social Club *

10/15 – Leeds, UK @ Brudennell Social Club *

10/16 – Manchester, UK @ YES *

10/17 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo *

10/19 – Oxford, UK @ Ritual Union

10/20 – Cardiff, UK @ SWN Festival

10/21 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns *

10/23 – Southampton, UK @ The Joiners *

10/24 – London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall *

11/06. – Madison, WI @ University of Wisconsin #

11/07 – Bloomington, IN @ Bishop Bar #

11/08 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx #

11/09 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison #

11/11 – Burlington, VT @ Artsriot #

11/12 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall #

11/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere #

11/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church #

11/15 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall #

11/16 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall #

11/17 – Asheville, NC @ Mothlight #

11/19 – Atlanta, GA @ 529 #

11/20 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt #

11/21 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall #

11/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club #

* – w/ GANG

# – w/ Strange Ranger

Chastity Belt is out 9/20 via Hardly Art. Pre-order it here.