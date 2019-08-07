Watch Ariana Grande & Barbra Streisand Sing “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)” In Chicago

CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

After headlining the final night of Lollapalooza this weekend, Ariana Grande stuck around Chicago to get manicures with Barbra Streisand. And last night, as Consequence Of Sound reports, they showed off their manis onstage together during Streisand’s show at Chicago’s United Center.

In the middle of her set, Streisand brought Grande out to the stage to perform her 1979 Donna Summer duet “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough).” “I’m gonna go pass out,” Grande joked once they finished the song. “You’re just gonna find 10 pounds of hair.” Watch below.

View this post on Instagram

Secret’s out. Thank you @arianagrande 🖤🖤🖤

Made a new friend…

View this post on Instagram

Made a new friend…

A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on

