Faye Webster – “Both All The Time”

Atlanta singer-songwriter Faye Webster released her debut album Atlanta Millionaires Club on Secretly Canadian earlier this year. Her unique blend of sideways alt-country, folk-pop, and soft-rock yielded some truly interesting songs — including “Flowers,” a trip into R&B alongside rapper, producer, and Awful Records impresario Father — and I meant to blog about some of them before always getting sidetracked for one reason or another. Fortunately, Webster has released a new song today through the Adult Swim Singles Series, affording me another opportunity.

The new one is called “Both All The Time.” It’s a simmering, melancholy ballad with momentum, its understated keyboard and guitar work topped off by lush pedal steel and brass. Webster narrates a sad confessional with her usual low-key frankness, explaining, “There’s a difference between lonely and lonesome, but I’m both all the time.” It’s one of the prettiest songs I’ve heard in a long time, self-assured in its despair.

Listen below, and if you like what you hear, stick around for Atlanta Millionaires Club.

TOUR DATES:

09/05- 09/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

09/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

10/04 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Three Links

10/06 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

10/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge

10/11 – Moreno Valley, CA @ Desert Daze

10/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Thee Parkside

10/14 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

10/15 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

10/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

10/18 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge

10/20 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill (Duck Room)

10/21 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

10/22 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt

Atlanta Millionaires Club is out now on Secretly Canadian.