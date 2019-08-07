Stephen Malkmus And Bob Nastanovich Pay Tribute To David Berman

David Berman, the poet, cartoonist, and singer-songwriter behind Silver Jews and Purple Mountains, died earlier today at the age of 52. Berman formed Silver Jews in 1989 with Pavement members Stephen Malkmus and Bob Nastanovich. Malkmus and Nastanovich have just shared statements paying tribute to the late artist.

“His death is fucking dark ..depression is crippling,” Malkmus tweeted. “He was a one of a kinder the songs he wrote were his main passion esp at the end. Hope death equals peace cuz he could sure use it.”

Nastanovich shared a statement via Pitchfork: “For most of my life, I was amazed by David as a person, a humorist and a writer…David battled mental illness for nearly all of his life. He had professional help and the unyielding support of hundreds of good friends. He had many loving and devoted fans.”

See Malkmus’ tweet and Nastanovich’s full statement below.

I didn’t know about my friend DCB when I wrote this must have been in the air .His death is fucking dark ..depression is crippling.. he was a one of a kinder the songs he wrote were his main passion esp at the end. Hope death equals peace cuz he could sure use it — Stephen malkmus (@dronecoma) August 8, 2019