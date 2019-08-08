The Beatles’ Abbey Road is getting the deluxe reissue treatment for the album’s 50th anniversary. The reissue was announced today to coincide with it being 50 years since the famous cover was shot outside of London’s EMI Recording Studios by photographer Iain Macmillan.

The album’s songs have a new mix courtesy of producer Giles Martin, who also did the well-received new mixes for Sgt. Pepper a couple years back. The most expansive version of the deluxe edition will include 40 tracks, including 23 session recordings and demos, most of which are previously unreleased.

Paul McCartney wrote a forward for the 100-page hardbound book that’s coming out alongside select editions. “The Beatles recording journey had gone through many twists and turns, learning curves and thrilling rides. Here we were – still wondering at the magic of it all,” he writes in that intro. Producer Martin also wrote an introduction for the book, which will contain unpublished photographs and a track-by-track history of the album.

More details and a complete breakdown of what’s contained in the Abbey Road 50th anniversary edition can be found here. Below, you can watch a trailer for the anniversary edition and check out streams of a handful of songs.

The Abbey Road anniversary edition will be out on 9/27 and you can pre-order it here.