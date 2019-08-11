Weyes Blood was among the first acts of Day 3 at Outside Lands, scheduled for noon on the Sutro Stage. She ended her set with a special cover of Procol Harum’s 1967 classic “A Whiter Shade Of Pale,” which she said was “for the boomers.”

In a recent interview with Portland’s Eleven magazine, Natalie Mering called the song her “ultimate cover dream,” adding, “It’s actually incredibly difficult. It’s such a subtle, deep vocal performance, but someday I’d love to cover that one.”

Watch Weyes Blood cover Procol Harum’s “A Whiter Shade Of Pale” below.