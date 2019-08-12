Tyler, The Creator Reveals Camp Flog Gnaw 2019 Lineup With Mystery Headliner

Every November, Tyler, The Creator throws a music festival in his Los Angeles hometown called Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival. This year’s iteration is going down 11/9 and 11/10 at Dodger Stadium, and today Tyler has revealed the lineup — or most of it, anyway

There are two headliners at this year’s Camp Flog Gnaw. One of them is Tyler himself, which makes sense, especially on the heels of his great new album Igor. The other headliner is still under wraps as of now. Maybe it’s going to be Tyler’s friend and collaborator A$AP Rocky, who Tyler joined onstage last night, assuming Rocky isn’t stuck in Swedish prison by then? Or maybe, if the jury in Stockholm does find him guilty of assault this week, it’s going to be some kind of all-star A$AP Rocky tribute?

Or maybe it has nothing to do with A$AP Rocky whatsoever? Maybe, just maybe, it’s some kind of Odd Future reunion? I mean, the lineup does include Earl Sweatshirt, the Internet, Taco, Left Brain, Mike G, and Domo Genesis. We’re basically one Hodgy and one divinely ordained surprise Frank Ocean appearance away from a full-fledged family reunion. OK, forget A$AP Rocky, now I am officially hoping the wolf gang reassembles. Bastard’s 10-year anniversary is coming up this December. Exciting!

The rest of the lineup is also exciting! Other names in the next-biggest font after Tyler: Solange, YG, Brockhampton, Juice WRLD, H.E.R., Daniel Caesar. In the next-smallest font after that: 21 Savage, Blood Orange, DaBaby, Yasiin Bey, FKA twigs, GoldLink, and Dominic Fike. Also: Clairo, slowthai, Thundercat, Yuna, Summer Walker… it’s real good.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, 8/16 at noon PDT.