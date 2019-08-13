TEEN Announce Breakup, Final Shows

The Brooklyn band TEEN formed almost a decade ago. Teeny Lieberson, former keyboardist of Here We Go Magic, put the band together with her sisters Katherine and Lizzie, and while there have been some lineup changes over the years, those three sisters have remained in the band throughout. TEEN were a Stereogum Band To Watch in 2012, and they’ve released four albums, the most recent of which is this year’s Good Fruit.

But now, as Brooklyn Vegan points out, the band has decided to break up. In a statement, the Lieberson sisters say, “After almost ten years of being an active band, TEEN have decided to move on. It was a difficult decision to leave behind such a special, dear project, but we are also enthusiastic about what the future will bring.” TEEN are ending their run with a tour of Europe and a one-off in Chicago. They’ll play their final show in Brooklyn this October.

Here’s TEEN’s statement about the breakup:

After almost ten years of being an active band, TEEN have decided to move on. It was a difficult decision to leave behind such a special, dear project, but we are also enthusiastic about what the future will bring. It has been a long, exciting, and arduous road, colored with unbelievable experiences and opportunities. We have been incredibly fortunate to continue as a touring band for all these years. We would like to thank anyone and everyone who has been involved with us musically over the years -especially those who have been in various iterations of the band – Maia Ibar, Jen Turner, Jane Herships, Sarah Galdes, Miles Arntzen and above all, Boshra AlSaadi and Daniel Schlett. Thank you for being a part of our family. The music industry is not always kind and challenges our health and well being. So to find support within those challenges, is beyond meaningful and can impact your experience. We have been so fortunate to have had support from a generous and thoughtful label, Carpark Records, from the beginning. We couldn’t have asked for a better team. Last, and certainly not least, thank you to all of you – our fans, our friends, our family – for supporting us over the years and believing in our music. We appreciate it from the bottom of our hearts ♥️ Please join us on October 30th at Music Hall of Williamsburg for our final NYC show. It will be full of special guests and surprises. XO TEEN

And here are the band’s final tour dates:

8/23-24 – Montauk, NY @ Montauk Summer DJ Series (DJ set)

9/18 – Paris, France @ Le Pop-Up Du Label

9/19 – Nyon, Switzerland @ La Parenthese

9/20 – Freiburg, Germany @ The Great Räng Teng Teng

9/21 – Karlsruhe, Germany @ Kohi

9/22 – Chemnitz, Germany @ Lokomov

9/23 – Berlin, Germany @ Schokoladen

9/24 – Warsaw, Poland @ Chmury

9/25 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Underdogs

9/26 – Schorndorf, Germany @ Club Manufaktur

9/28 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

9/29 – London,UK @ Thousand Islands

10/01 – Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

10/02 – Cardiff, UK @ Full Moon

10/03 – Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen

10/04 – Newcastle, UK @ The Star and Shadow Cinema

10/05 – Leicester, UK @ The Cookie

10/06 – Leeds, UK @ Oporto

10/27 – Chicago, IL @ The Hideout

10/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg