Julien Chang – “Butterflies From Monaco”

A month ago we premiered “Of The Past,” the genre-averse debut single from the young classically trained Transgressive Records signee Julien Chang. Today he’s back with news of his first album, Jules, and another great song to go with it.

We compared “Of The Past” to both Tame Impala and Blood Orange, whereas today’s extremely pretty “Butterflies From Monaco” starts out soft and folksy before an outburst of classic rock guitar takes it somewhere else entirely. It’s retro as all hell, with shades of Grizzly Bear and Fleet Foxes as well as foundational forebears like the Beach Boys and Beatles. Did I mention how pretty it is? And how it’ll make you think you’ve stepped into a mirage that’s actually a time machine, but you won’t be able to figure out whether you’ve ended up in the past or future?

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Deep Green”

02 “Of The Past”

03 “Two Voices”

04 “Moving Parts”

05 “Candy Cane Rainbow”

06 “Dogolouge”

07 “Memory Loss”

08 “Somerville Demo”

09 “Butterflies From Monaco”

10 “A Day Or Two”

Jules is out 10/11 on Transgressive. Pre-order it here.