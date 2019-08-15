Boris – “LOVE” Video

The prolific and long-lasting Japanese metal band Boris have just announced that they’re putting out a new double album later this year called LφVE & EVφL, the follow-up to 2017’s Dear. The double LP is the band’s first release with Jack White’s label Third Man Records, who are also reissuing their 2003 albums Akuma no Uta and Feedbacker alongside this new one.

Today they’re sharing its first single, the massive-sounding “LOVE,” which appears on the second half of the double album, though considering all of the track names I’m sure it’s all very interconnected. It comes with a music video directed by rkp with psychedelic swirls overlapping with a very goth-looking party with candles and an ever-flowing bottle of wine.

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

LφVE:

01 “Away From You”

02 “Coma”

03 “EVOL”

EVφL

01 “uzume”

02 “LOVE”

03 “In The Pain(t)”

04 “Shadow Of Skull”

LφVE & EVφL is out 10/4 via Third Man Records.