Hear The Title Track From Previously Unreleased John Coltrane Album Blue World

Last year saw the release of Both Directions At Once, a lost album featuring new material that legendary saxophonist and bandleader John Coltrane recorded with his Classic Quartet in a single session 1963. That LP posthumously gave Coltrane his first-ever debut on the Billboard 200 chart, at #21, and now there’s already another new Coltrane album on the way.

In 1964, Coltrane was approached by the French Canadian director Gilles Groulx to record a soundtrack for his film Le chat dans le sac. In June of that year, between the recording sessions for Crescent and A Love Supreme, Coltrane brought his Classic Quartet — pianist McCoy Tyner, bassist Jimmy Garrison, and drummer Elvin Jones — to Van Gelder Studios to revisit and record new versions of his earlier works for Groulx.

Recorded on 1/4″ analogue mono tape, the session was mixed by Rudy Van Gelder on June 24, 1964. Although Groulx took the master to Canada with him, he only used ten minutes of the 37-minute recording. But now, the original analogue tape has been remastered, and the full never-before-heard recording is being released under the title Blue World. Hear its title track below.

Blue World is out 9/27 via Impulse!.