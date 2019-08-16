SOB x RBE – “Legend”

After a meteoric rise in early 2018, the Bay Area rap crew SOB x RBE spent the rest of the year about to break up. But it seems they’ve weathered the storm, because now they’re back and stronger than ever.

Earlier this year, SOB x RBE released Roll The Dice, a collaborative EP with Marshmello, and Family Not A Group, a surprise album with Hit-Boy. And now they’re returning again with a new album of their own.

Soon, SOB x RBE will release a new album called Strictly Only Brothers. (That’s what SOB stands for.) And today, they’re previewing it by sharing the new single “Legend,” another chaotic banger from a group that excels at them. Listen below.