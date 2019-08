Today is Clairo’s 21st birthday and she’s spending it on tour opening for Khalid. Yesterday, Khalid gave her an early surprise. He wore a giant Elmo costume. In a video posted to Twitter, he and three friends — dressed as Bert, Ernie, and Cookie Monster — sit silently as Clairo enters the room and completely loses it. “You’re scary,” she says. Elmo Khalid calls for a group hug and the Sesame Street music plays. It’s creepy and endearing! Watch below.