The National Announce Concert Film Out This Friday Via Amazon

The National are releasing a concert film this Friday (8/23) that will only be available on Amazon. The National: I Am Easy To Find, Live From New York’s Beacon Theatre was, naturally, shot at the Beacon Theatre in New York this past April. The show was one of the stops on their five-city tour where they previewed their latest album, I Am Easy To Find, before it officially came out. The show boasted guest appearances from Julien Baker, This Is The Kit, Mina Tindle, and the Brooklyn Youth Chorus.

The concert film will also have accompanying live EP featuring performances of five songs from that night. One of them, “Rylan,” is available to listen to now (if you have Amazon Prime Music).

The film will be screened tomorrow in New York, Los Angeles, and Seattle. You can RSVP for those now by clicking on their respective links.

Check out a trailer for the film below.

The National: I Am Easy To Find, Live From New York’s Beacon Theatre is out 8/23.