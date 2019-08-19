Screaming Females are releasing a rarities compilation called Singles Too, which collects the band’s early singles, digital B-sides, and cover songs in one convenient place. The New Jersey rock titans have seven albums under their belt already, including last year’s All At Once, and now they’ll have another collecting all the ephemera they’ve built up over the years.

Singles Too will feature 11 tracks on the vinyl, and its digital and CD versions will also feature six cover songs from the band, including takes on Taylor Swift, Neil Young, and Sheryl Crow.

The band recorded an infomercial to promote the compilation, and they’re also sharing “Let Me In” from the collection. Check both out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Arm Over Arm”

02 “Zoo Of Death”

03 “No Being Disgusting”

04 “Pretty Okay”

05 “I Do”

06 “Ancient Civilization”

07 “Let Me In”

08 “Skeleton”

09 “Hopeless (Demo)”

10 “Take It Back”

11 “End Of My Bloodline (Remix)”

12 “Cortez The Killer” (Neil Young Cover)

13 “If It Makes You Happy” (Sheryl Crow Cover)

14 “Because The Night” (With Garbage) (Patti Smith Cover)

15 “Shake It Off” (Taylor Swift Cover)

16 “No More I Love You’s” (Eurythmics Cover)

Singles Too is out 10/18 via Don Giovanni. Pre-order it here.