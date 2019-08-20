Long Beard – “Getting By” Video

In a few weeks, New Jersey’s Leslie Bear is releasing her sophomore album as Long Beard, Means To Me, the follow-up to 2015’s Sleepwalker. We’ve heard two songs from it so far — “Sweetheart” and the title track — and today she’s sharing another one, “Getting By,” a delicately-composed track about not feeling ready for what life throws at you that’s nevertheless filled with light.

Here’s what Bear said about the track in a statement:

‘Getting By’ is about having an existential crisis- moving through the mundane day to day, and struggling to find purpose and meaning in life while being made to feel incompetent. I started writing this song while I was desperately looking for a job and finished it after I had been working at a job that made me question what I really wanted to be doing. The lyrical content is fairly dark, but the melodies and arrangements are more hopeful and pillowy as if reassuring me or the listener that ‘everything will be ok’.

Watch the Tara Bayat-directed music video below.

TOUR DATES:

9/17 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong ^

9/18 Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle ^

9/20 Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Arts ^

9/21 Boston, MA @ The Great Scott ^

9/26 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right *

^ w/ Saintseneca

* Means To Me album release show

Means To Me is out 9/13 via Double Double Whammy. Pre-order it here.