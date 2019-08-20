Prince Rama Break Up, Release Final EP

Prince Rama are no more. The duo, made up of sisters Taraka and Nimai Larson, announced today that they were breaking up. The project’s first album came out in 2008, and in 2010 a co-sign from Animal Collective’s Avey Tare launched them into notability, helping land them on our Best New Bands list from that year. Their 2012 album, Top 10 Hits Of The End Of The World, was our Album Of The Week back when it came out, and their final album was 2016’s Xtreme Now.

The group called it quits after one sister, Nimai, called the other, Taraka, to tell her that she wanted to bow out of the music scene. “It took months for that phone call to sink in. I couldn’t imagine myself as anything other than in Prince Rama,” Taraka said in a statement, continuing on:

It has been a part of my flesh, my blood, my soul for ten years. Nimai and I have been playing music together since high school. I realized that continuing Prince Rama without Nimai would be like continuing Guns n Roses without Slash; it just didn’t feel right. So even though this has been perhaps one of the most difficult decisions I have ever had to make, I realized I had no choice but to just fully embrace death so that the music can be free to live on in a different form.

Taraka recorded the handful of songs they had laying around half-finished for the group’s final EP, Rage In Peace, which is out today. It’s available on vinyl as a limited-edition 7″ that includes the ashes of “Prince Rama’s old records, stage outfits, video props, make-up, show flyers, manifestos, Pitchfork reviews, energy drinks and all other physical remains until nothing was left but ashes.”

Hear the EP below.

The Rage In Peace EP is out now via Carpark Records.