Freezing Cold – “Teenage Insights”

Freezing Cold brings together former members of New York DIY bands Bridge And Tunnel, Weed Hounds, and Aye Nako. They hired J Robbins to produce Glimmer, their forthcoming debut album for Salinas Records, and their music definitely shares some DNA with the DC post-punk bands Robbins made his name on. I also hear traces of Lemuria, the Constantines, and Archers Of Loaf among others. But of all the emo-adjacent indie classics in Glimmer’s sonic vicinity, today’s new single “Teenage Insights” especially reminds me of the Hotelier’s Goodness — not least of all because of guitarist Jeff Cunningham’s powerfully expressive voice. This is great news for you because that album is incredible.

“Teenage Insights” suggests Glimmer just might be incredible too. Robbins earned his money on this one with a mix that emphasizes Freezing Cold’s dynamic songwriting and performance. Every member gets a chance to shine, Cunningham’s guitars chiming across the expanse created by Angie Boylan’s pounding drums and Nick Rice’s subtly powerful bass. There’s also a real nice guitar solo that reminds me of the Hold Steady. On the chorus, Cunningham’s voice confidently conveys his ambivalence: “Tailwinds and taillights/ I’m at the midpoint between hope and denial.”

Listen below along with previous single “New Ways To Wait.”

TOUR DATES:

09/06 – Ridgewood, NY @ The Windjammer

09/20 – Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall

09/28 – New York, NY @ The Footlight (release show)

Glimmer is out 9/27 on Salinas Records. Pre-order it here.