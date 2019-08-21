Taylor Swift Confirms Plans To Re-Record Her Masters Following Scooter Braun Deal

Taylor Swift has a plan to get her masters back.

In clips from an interview with Tracy Smith on CBS Sunday Morning, the music superstar revealed that she intends to rerecord her songbook to offset the controversial $300 million deal between Scooter Braun and Big Machine Label Group founder Scott Borchetta that put earlier versions of her masters in the hands of Braun.

Following the news that Braun’s Ithaca Holdings had acquired Big Machine Label Group, and with it the entire catalog Swift released through Borchetta’s label, Swift took to Tumblr to share why she was upset with the deal and directly addressed Braun and Borchetta. She referred to the deal as her “worst case scenario” and notes that she learned of the deal “as it was announced to the world,” and that the news immediately brought her back to “the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at [Braun’s] hands for years.”

Borchetta responded to Swift’s fighting words in his own post, titled “So, it’s time for some truth…,” where he wrote that her dad, Scott Swift, is a shareholder in Big Machine and was notified of a call with shareholders taking place 6/25, saying that all shareholders were notified of the pending deal with Ithaca. Borchetta also argued that Swift and her attorney Don Passman went over the document in great detail and talked through the deal together.

In the in-depth interview, Swift tells Smith that despite contrary reports from Big Machine officials, she learned of the deal “when it was online” and heard nothing from anyone in her team about it.

When Smith asked whether Swift would re-record her past songs to regain control of her master recordings, the singer responded, “Oh yeah.”

“That’s a plan?” Smith asks to which Swift says, “Yeah, absolutely.”

Swift’s interview with Smith is set to air in full on Aug. 25. The interview arrives amid the release of Swift’s anticipated new album Lover, set to release Friday. To celebrate the album release, Smith will also give an exclusive behind the scenes look at the creation of Swift’s new music video and for the release of her new single.

The interview will broadcast Sunday, 8/25 at 9AM ET on CBS.

