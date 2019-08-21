Back in 2017, Myrtle Beach’s Hundredth released their shoegazey RARE LP, which we named one of the best albums that year. Frontman Chadwick Johnson launched his dreamy new solo project Pure Violet in the following months. And now, Hundredth return as a full band. They released the reverb-soaked “Whatever” a few months ago. Today, we hear the pop-forward “Leave Yourself.”

“‘Leave Yourself’ started out with the loose aim of trying to write our version of ‘Just Like Heaven’ by the Cure,” Johnson told FLOOD Magazine. “The song is about the dichotomy of wanting to do everything and nothing at the same time.”

Listen to “Leave Yourself” below.

“Leave Yourself” is out now.