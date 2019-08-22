Hear Two Tracks From New Tom Waits Tribute Album Featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Aimee Mann, Rosanne Cash, & More

Tom Waits turns 70 years old in December. And shortly before that, Dualtone Music Group is celebrating his work with the release of Come On Up To The House: Women Sing Waits, a tribute compilation featuring new renditions of his songs from a number of female artists including Phoebe Bridgers, Aimee Mann, Rosanne Cash, Corinne Bailey Rae, and more. The album was produced by artist, author, and composer Warren Zanes, who also wrote the liner notes.

“Tom is a true original as a songwriter, singer, and arranger. There’s just no one like him,” says Dualtone CEO Scott Robinson. “Beneath some of the layers of sound and his truly unique vocal phrasing are some of the most beautiful and heartfelt songs I’ve ever heard. After some great creative discussions many years back with an old publishing colleague, the concept of focusing on the sheer beauty of these songs by having them interpreted by a group of amazing artists with stunning voices, was a must-do project.”

Today, we’re getting to hear two songs from the project. Folk musician Patty Griffin performs “Ruby’s Arms,” the closing track of Tom Waits’ 1980 album Heartattack And Vine, as a piano ballad even sparer than the original, while Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews takes on Waits’ oft-covered 1985 Rain Dogs cut “Downtown Train.” Listen and check out Come On Up To The House: Women Sing Waits full tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 Joseph – “Come On Up To The House”

02 Aimee Mann – “Hold On”

03 Phoebe Bridgers – “Georgia Lee”

04 Shelby Lynne & Allison Moorer – “Ol’ 55″

05 Angie McMahon – “Take It With Me”

06 Corinne Bailey Rae – “Jersey Girl”

07 Patty Griffin – “Ruby’s Arms”

08 Rosanne Cash – “Time”

09 Kat Edmonson – “You Can Never Hold Back Spring”

10 Iris Dement – “House Where Nobody Lives”

11 Courtney Marie Andrews – “Downtown Train”

12 The Wild Reeds – “Tom Traubert’s Blues”

Come On Up To The House: Women Sing Waits is out 11/22 via Dualtone. Pre-order it here.