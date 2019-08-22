Alcest – “Protection”

The influential French post-metal emissaries Alcest have been largely quiet since 2016’s Kodama, but it seems like Neige and Winterhalter are ready to soar once more. Back in April, the band announced they’d signed to Nuclear Blast and were in the studio working on their sixth album. And now they’ve shared that album’s lead single.

The hard-hitting six-minute stunner “Protection” is our gateway into Spiritual Instinct, a new Alcest album out in October. It arrives today with a video directed by Craig Murray, starring a woman who may be possessed, or may be setting her spirit free, or may be giving birth to an alien, or something. Whatever it means, it’s sufficiently epic to match the music.

Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Les Jardins De Minuit”

02 “Protection”

03 “Sapphire”

04 “L’lle Des Morts”

05 “Le Miroir”

06 “Spiritual Instinct”

Spiritual Instinct is out 10/25 on Nuclear Blast. Pre-order it here.