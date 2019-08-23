This was the year that Lizzo was supposed to become a mainstream crossover star. It’s happening, but it’s not happening in the way it was supposed to happen. A few months ago, Lizzo released the new album Cuz I Love You, hyping it up by flexing her considerable charisma in pretty much every TV show out there. But Lizzo’s real 2019 hit isn’t on the album. It’s “Truth Hurts,” a two-year-old song that belatedly blew up after showing up on the soundtrack of the Netflix romantic comedy Someone Great. Atlantic Records, picking up on what was happening, added “Truth Hurts” onto Cuz I Love You. And for months, the song has made a long, slow climb up the Billboard Hot 100. Right now, “Truth Hurts” is the #4 song in America. And Lizzo is gunning for the #1 spot.

Today, Lizzo released a couple of high-profile “Truth Hurts” remixes. One of them features a new verse from DaBaby, the raunchy and energetic Charlotte rapper who has emerged as 2019’s biggest new rap star. Right now, DaBaby is hitting the sort of career level where other rappers are scoring Hot 100 hits with non-singles just because DaBaby is on them. At least aesthetically, DaBaby is a strange choice for a “Truth Hurts” remix. “Truth Hurts,” after all, is a sort of pop-feminist anthem, so there’s a disconnect when DaBaby shows up to crow about how good he is at sex. Commercially, though, it makes sense. There’s also a new remix from the EDM producer CID. It’s not hard to see what’s happening here.

Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” is no longer the #1 song in America. This week, after a staggering 19-week run, Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” finally dethroned “Old Town Road” at the top of the charts. “Bad Guy” has been out for a long time, and it doesn’t seem likely to be that same kind of juggernaut. The #1 position is now open. It’s anyone’s game. Lizzo and her label want that spot, and they are willing to game the system to get “Truth Hurts” there. We’ll see if it works! In any case, you can listen to the DaBaby and CID versions of “Truth Hurts” below.

All these different version of “Truth Hurts” are now, obviously, at streaming services.