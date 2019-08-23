Jim James, Teddy Abrams, & The Louisville Orchestra – “Set It To Song”

My Morning Jacket’s Jim James is teaming up with Teddy Abrams and the Louisville Orchestra for a collaborative album called The Order Of Nature. The songs combine the symphonic sweep of a full orchestra with James’ more traditional songs, some unreleased a couple reimaginings of older solo songs.

“The core idea to me is trying to reflect on the fact that nature doesn’t know how to hate,” James said in a press release. “Humans are part of nature obviously, but why do we have this thing called hatred and how do we get rid of it? We’re fighting nature and thinking we can prevail over nature, but we’re killing each other and killing the planet.”

The Order Of Nature will also come with a three-part documentary detailing the making of the album.

Listen to the first single, “Set It To Song,” and check out the first part of the documentary below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Walking In The Snow”

02 “Here In Spirit”

03 “The Human Touch”

04 “In Demand”

05 “Back To The End Of The World”

06 “Who Am I?”

07 “Over And Over”

08 “Set It To Song”

09 “Same Old Lie”

The Order Of Nature is out 10/18 via Decca Gold.