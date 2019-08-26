Last year, Pusha T released his incredible, Kanye West-produced DAYTONA, one of the best albums of 2018. While recording it, they left a few tracks on the cutting room floor, allegedly including “Sociopath.” The song was listed second on an early draft of the DAYTONA track list. It leaked and was quickly taken down back in April. And today, “Sociopath” gets its official release.

King Push raps and explains charcuterie to Kanye over a minimal, looping beat. It’s hard and stripped down, settling into a “Numbers On The Board” vibe. Rising rapper and model Kash Doll cuts in and stunts on a quick verse. She only says a few words, but absolutely kills them. Listen to “Sociopath” below.

“Sociopath” is out now.