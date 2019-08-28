Le Guess Who? 2019 Adds Lightning Bolt, Holly Herndon, Efterklang, Mykki Blanco, & More

The Utrecht-based festival Le Guess Who? already had a very eclectic lineup planned for 2019. In their initial announcement back in May, you had everything from the Raincoats and Deerhunter to curation (and performances) from Jenny Hval and Moon Duo; you had Sonic Boom and Bbymutha and Godflesh and Girl Band and Yves Jarvis. And that’s just the kind of stuff many listeners might recognize, that’s before you got to all of the different artists from around the globe that Le Guess Who? will feature prominently — it’s got to be the only major festival where you can see cultishly beloved left-of-center indie acts next to avant-garde electronic next to Ethio-groove next to interpretations of spiritual music traditions that are on the verge of dying out.

Today, Le Guess Who? is back with another round, this time finalizing the portion of the lineup chosen by their guest curators. And, once more, there are some seriously exciting additions. Holly Herndon will be there presenting her excellent new album PROTO. (The press release amusingly/tellingly notes that three of the curators — Moon Duo, Patrick Higgins, and Iris van Herpen & Salvador Breed — had Herndon on their wishlists.) Of the curators, the Malian musician Fatoumata Diawara and the duo of Iris van Herpen and Salvador Breed unveil their picks for the first time. Diawara’s selections aim to capture the intersections of Malian and Cuban music, and feature Cuban pianist Roberto Fonseca (formerly of Buena Vista Social Club) alongside Malian rapper Master Soumy. Van Herpen and Breed’s artists include Mykki Blanco, a live set from the Berlin-based Amnesia Scanner, and the revived Efterklang (who, after spending some years as Liima, are returning with a new album written in their native Danish for the first time).

And after all of that, the lineup news also includes the legendary Lightning Bolt, as well as Sudan Archives. I actually became aware of Sudan Archives by seeing her at Le Guess Who? a couple years back, so it’s cool to imagine her returning and leveling up to a much bigger crowd this time around. As always, Le Guess Who?’s 2019 installment is shaping up to be an impressive, exploratory weekend. Check out the full lineup below.

Curated By Jenny Hval:

DNA? AND?

Felicia Atkinson

Haco

Jenny Hval’s The Practice Of Love

Lasse Marhaug

Lolina

Lone Taxidermist Presents BodyVice

Moon Relay

Oorutaichi

Richard Youngs

Sarah Davachi

Sofia Jernberg

Vilde Tuv

Vivian Wang

Zia Anger’s My First Film

Curated By Moon Duo:

Bbymutha

Bridget Hayden

Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids

Mary Lattimore

Michele Mercure

Moon Duo

Nivhek

Prana Crafter

Sonic Boom

TENGGER

Träd, Gräs och Stenar (Träden)

Mueran Humanos

Sudan Archives

Curated By Patrick Higgins:

Conrad Tao

Leila Bordreuil

LEYA

Mariel Roberts

Miranda Cuckson

Stine Janvin

Tyondai Braxton

Vicky Chow

Dossier X (Higgins/Mirabile/Schreiber)

Lightning Bolt

Curated By Iris van Herpen & Salvador Breed:

Amnesia Scanner (live)

Blazing Suns (live)

Coucou Chloe

Djrum (live)

Efterklang

Expo: James Merry

FIS

Holly Herndon: PROTO

J-E-T-S (Jimmy Edgar x Machinedrum)

Klavikon

Lafawndah

Maarten Vos + scenography by Nick Verstand

Murcof

Mykki Blanco

Oshun

Curated By The Bug:

Caspar Brötzmann Massaker

Drew McDowall’s Time Machines

Earth

Godflesh

Jah Shaka Sound System

JK Flesh & Goth-Trad

Kevin Richard Martin & Hatis Noit

King Midas Sound

LOTTO

Mala

Mark Ernestus’s Ndagga Rhythm

Force

Rabih Beaini

Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe

Slikback

ZONAL feat. Moor Mother

Kali Malone

The Bug Feat. Flowdan

General Lineup:

Acid Mothers Temple

Ahmed ag Kaedy

Angel Bat Dawid

Arp Frique Presents IMPROVISED SUITES FOR ANALOG MACHINES

Asha Puthli

Ayalew Mesfin & Debo Band

Cate Le Bon

Deerhunter

DJINN

Doug Hream Blunt

Dur-Dur Band

Eiko Ishibashi

Faten Kanaan

Föllakzoid

Girl Band

Gruff Rhys

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley & His Sekondi Band

Joseph Shabason

Khana Bierbood

La Bruja de Texcoco

Lakha Khan

Lalalar

Los Pirañas

Makaya McCraven

Melissa Laveaux

Minyo Crusaders

Mohamed Lamouri

Mythic Sunship

Negativland

Nídia

Oiseaux-Tempête & Friends

Petbrick

Prison Religion

Surfbort

The Raincoats

Ustad Saami

Visible Cloaks, Yoshio Ojima & Satsuki Shibano

YĪN YĪN

Yves Jarvis

