Le Guess Who? 2019 Adds Lightning Bolt, Holly Herndon, Efterklang, Mykki Blanco, & More

The Utrecht-based festival Le Guess Who? already had a very eclectic lineup planned for 2019. In their initial announcement back in May, you had everything from the Raincoats and Deerhunter to curation (and performances) from Jenny Hval and Moon Duo; you had Sonic Boom and Bbymutha and Godflesh and Girl Band and Yves Jarvis. And that’s just the kind of stuff many listeners might recognize, that’s before you got to all of the different artists from around the globe that Le Guess Who? will feature prominently — it’s got to be the only major festival where you can see cultishly beloved left-of-center indie acts next to avant-garde electronic next to Ethio-groove next to interpretations of spiritual music traditions that are on the verge of dying out.
Today, Le Guess Who? is back with another round, this time finalizing the portion of the lineup chosen by their guest curators. And, once more, there are some seriously exciting additions. Holly Herndon will be there presenting her excellent new album PROTO. (The press release amusingly/tellingly notes that three of the curators — Moon Duo, Patrick Higgins, and Iris van Herpen & Salvador Breed — had Herndon on their wishlists.) Of the curators, the Malian musician Fatoumata Diawara and the duo of Iris van Herpen and Salvador Breed unveil their picks for the first time. Diawara’s selections aim to capture the intersections of Malian and Cuban music, and feature Cuban pianist Roberto Fonseca (formerly of Buena Vista Social Club) alongside Malian rapper Master Soumy. Van Herpen and Breed’s artists include Mykki Blanco, a live set from the Berlin-based Amnesia Scanner, and the revived Efterklang (who, after spending some years as Liima, are returning with a new album written in their native Danish for the first time).
And after all of that, the lineup news also includes the legendary Lightning Bolt, as well as Sudan Archives. I actually became aware of Sudan Archives by seeing her at Le Guess Who? a couple years back, so it’s cool to imagine her returning and leveling up to a much bigger crowd this time around. As always, Le Guess Who?’s 2019 installment is shaping up to be an impressive, exploratory weekend. Check out the full lineup below.
Curated By Jenny Hval:
DNA? AND?
Felicia Atkinson
Haco
Jenny Hval’s The Practice Of Love
Lasse Marhaug
Lolina
Lone Taxidermist Presents BodyVice
Moon Relay
Oorutaichi
Richard Youngs
Sarah Davachi
Sofia Jernberg
Vilde Tuv
Vivian Wang
Zia Anger’s My First Film
Curated By Moon Duo:
Bbymutha
Bridget Hayden
Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids
Mary Lattimore
Michele Mercure
Moon Duo
Nivhek
Prana Crafter
Sonic Boom
TENGGER
Träd, Gräs och Stenar (Träden)
Mueran Humanos
Sudan Archives
Curated By Patrick Higgins:
Conrad Tao
Leila Bordreuil
LEYA
Mariel Roberts
Miranda Cuckson
Stine Janvin
Tyondai Braxton
Vicky Chow
Dossier X (Higgins/Mirabile/Schreiber)
Lightning Bolt
Curated By Iris van Herpen & Salvador Breed:
Amnesia Scanner (live)
Blazing Suns (live)
Coucou Chloe
Djrum (live)
Efterklang
Expo: James Merry
FIS
Holly Herndon: PROTO
J-E-T-S (Jimmy Edgar x Machinedrum)
Klavikon
Lafawndah
Maarten Vos + scenography by Nick Verstand
Murcof
Mykki Blanco
Oshun
Curated By The Bug:
Caspar Brötzmann Massaker
Drew McDowall’s Time Machines
Earth
Godflesh
Jah Shaka Sound System
JK Flesh & Goth-Trad
Kevin Richard Martin & Hatis Noit
King Midas Sound
LOTTO
Mala
Mark Ernestus’s Ndagga Rhythm
Force
Rabih Beaini
Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe
Slikback
ZONAL feat. Moor Mother
Kali Malone
The Bug Feat. Flowdan
General Lineup:
Acid Mothers Temple
Ahmed ag Kaedy
Angel Bat Dawid
Arp Frique Presents IMPROVISED SUITES FOR ANALOG MACHINES
Asha Puthli
Ayalew Mesfin & Debo Band
Cate Le Bon
Deerhunter
DJINN
Doug Hream Blunt
Dur-Dur Band
Eiko Ishibashi
Faten Kanaan
Föllakzoid
Girl Band
Gruff Rhys
Gyedu-Blay Ambolley & His Sekondi Band
Joseph Shabason
Khana Bierbood
La Bruja de Texcoco
Lakha Khan
Lalalar
Los Pirañas
Makaya McCraven
Melissa Laveaux
Minyo Crusaders
Mohamed Lamouri
Mythic Sunship
Negativland
Nídia
Oiseaux-Tempête & Friends
Petbrick
Prison Religion
Surfbort
The Raincoats
Ustad Saami
Visible Cloaks, Yoshio Ojima & Satsuki Shibano
YĪN YĪN
Yves Jarvis
