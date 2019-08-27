Miley Cyrus Got A Pixies Tattoo

Miley Cyrus is a better Pixies fan than you. Look, I’m sorry. I know that’s hard to hear. But you don’t have any lyrics from obscure Pixies deep cuts tattooed on your arm, and Miley Cyrus does. It doesn’t matter if you saw the Pixies at the Middle East in 1986; Hannah Montana still has you beat. Those are the rules.

Last night, Cyrus performed at the MTV Video Music Awards. She sang “Slide Away,” the new single that was clearly and transparently inspired by her split with her husband, the actor Liam Hemsworth. (Hemsworth filed for divorce last week.) And that breakup also appears the be the inspiration behind Cyrus’ new ink, a bicep tattoo of some Pixies lyrics.

People reports that Cyrus’ new bicep tattoo was done by the celebrity tattoo artist Winter Stone, and it consists of these words: “My head was feeling scared, but my heart was feeling free.” People reports that those lines come from the Pixies song “The Thing,” a track that originally appeared as a B-side on the 1990 “Velouria” single. But “The Thing” was a remix of “The Happening,” a song that the Pixies included on the 1990 album Bossanova. In any case, this raises some fascinating questions about Miley Cyrus’ listening habits, and I do not have the answers to those questions.

People has a close-up of the tattoo. Below, you can watch Cyrus’ performance from last night’s VMAs and — what the hell — listen to “The Happening.”